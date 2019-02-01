“Reno 911!” Could Be Coming Back

Reno 911! fans, according to Wendi McLendon-Covey, it looks like your show is making a comeback.

McLendon-Covey who played Deputy Clementine Johnson on the show was asked if the rumor of the crew coming back together for a movie was true and Wendy went on to spill the tea.

“Not for a movie, but possibly for the show,” Wendy answered. “Well, I guess I just leaked that. Very early stages. Who knows?”

Would you like to see Reno 911! return?