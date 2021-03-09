REO Speedwagon – Can’t Fight This Feeling

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” is a power ballad performed by the American rock band REO Speedwagon. The single remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks from March 9 to March 23, 1985.

The song first appeared on REO Speedwagon’s 1984 album Wheels Are Turnin’. It was the group’s second number-one hit on the U.S. charts (the first being 1981’s “Keep on Loving You”, also written by Kevin Cronin) and reached number sixteen in the UK.[4] “Can’t Fight This Feeling” has appeared on dozens of ‘various artists’ compilation albums, as well as several REO Speedwagon greatest hits albums.

REO Speedwagon performed the song at the 1985 Live Aid concert; they were introduced by Chevy Chase, mentioning that the song was a number-one single at the moment in the United States.