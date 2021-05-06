REO Speedwagon, Styx, Joan Jett to perform at Milwaukee’s 2021 Summerfest

Courtesy of Summerfest

The full lineup for the 2021 edition of Milwaukee’s 2021 Summerfest, which will take place this September, has been revealed.

Among the many veteran acts slated to perform headlining sets on the event’s Festival Stage are REO Speedwagon, Styx, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, ZZ Top, Night Ranger, Goo Goo Dolls, Sheila E., George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Psychedelic Furs and Tower of Power.

In addition, ex-Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison will team up with one-time Talking Heads touring guitarist Adrian Belew and Brooklyn-based group Turkuaz for a set celebrating his old band’s 1980 album Remain in Light.

Summerfest also will include a series of ticketed concerts at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater, among them a September 9 show featuring Sheryl Crow and country star Chris Stapleton. Guns N’ Roses was among the artists originally slated to play one of these concerts before the festival was postponed from this summer until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An official date for GN’R’s 2021 Summerfest gig currently is pending.

This year’s Summerfest will be held September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Visit Summerfest.com for the complete lineup and all ticket info.

