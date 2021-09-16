REO Speedwagon to perform at 2021 Carousel Ball next month benefiting diabetes charities

Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

REO Speedwagon will be the headlining performer at the 2021 edition of the Carousel Ball charity event, which will be held October 2 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The benefit raises money for for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

In addition to REO Speedwagon’s performance, the black-tie affair also include a dinner, silent and live auctions, ward presentations and more. You can purchase tickets at ChildrensDiabetesFoundation.org.

The Carousel Ball was founded in 1978 by philanthropist Barbara Davis as a fundraiser for the center and foundation that she established, which focuses on diabetes research, patient support and raising awareness abut the disease.

In other news, REO Speedwagon is currently touring North America in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic 1980 album, Hi Infidelity. Most of the dates are headlining shows, although REO also is sharing the bill with Styx at select concerts.

Visit REOSpeedwagon.com to check out the group’s full itinerary.

