REO Speedwagon To Perform Classic Album In Vegas

REO Speedwagon will be revisiting their 1981 album Hi Infidelity in a pair of shows in Las Vegas.

The show, called “An Evening of Hi Infidelity … and More,” will see the band perform every song on the album, including such hits as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” After it was released, Hi Infidelity spent a staggering 15 weeks at number one, selling more than 10 million copies in the United States.

“The Venetian is an intimate theater, and Hi Infidelity is an intimate album,” says REO frontman Kevin Cronin. “We bared our souls in these songs, so it will be emotional for us to play the whole album for the first time and tell its story.”

“An Evening of Hi Infidelity … and More” is set for November 10th and 11th.

Are you really interested in hearing a band perform an album’s lesser-known tracks?