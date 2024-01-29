REO Speedwagon’s ‘Live At Moondance Jam’ concert to premiere on AXS TV

Photo Credit: REO Speedwagon By Randee St. Nicholas

A classic REO Speedwagon concert is set to debut next month on AXS TV.

Live At Moondance Jam, the band’s first high-definition concert, was recorded in 2010 and features performances of such classic REO Speedwagon hits as “Keep on Loving You,” “Take It on the Run” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

“Over the years we have released a number of live concert videos,” REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin shares. “But when AXS TV asked us which one we were most proud of, it was a no brainer. Live at Moondance Jam was recorded in front of over 40,000 fans, in the heart of REO Country, and I am proud to say that the band was on fire that night.”

To celebrate the premiere, AXS TV is launching what they’re calling a Sweetheart Deal giveaway, where one lucky winner will snag two VIP tickets to the Saturday, May 11, show of An Evening of Hi Infidelity…And More at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, including hotel accommodations. They will also win two VIP tickets to a show on the band’s upcoming tour, plus $1,000. Fans can enter by visiting AXS TV’s social media platforms between February 4 and February 18.

Live At Moondance Jam will debut Sunday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

