REO Speewagon’s 1996 album ‘Building the Bridge’ reissued this week on CD, digital formats

Mailboat Records

REO Speewagon will reissue its 14th studio album, Building the Bridge, on May 27 on CD. The record also will be released for the first time via digital music services that day.

The band will be selling CD copies of Building the Bridge during its Live and UnZoomed tour this year with Styx and Loverboy. The net proceeds from the sales will be donated to REO and Styx’s Rock to the Rescue foundation. In addition, a vinyl version of the album will be released later in 2022.

While Building the Bridge failed to chart when it was released in 1996, REO frontman Kevin Cronin says in a statement he felt it was “the album that truly solidified the current REO lineup, and its songs are some of our strongest ever.”

Cronin continues, “From the title song, which I sang with Bill Clinton on his 1996 campaign trail, to ‘Haven’t We Lost Enough (I Still Love You),’ which I co-wrote with my musical hero, Stephen Stills, to the production collaboration with the late, great Greg Ladanyi, I feel this record is pound for pound one of our best.”

The Building the Bridge reissue, which will be released by Jimmy Buffett‘s Mailboat Records label, features remastered audio and updated artwork.

Adds Cronin, “I am excited to give new life to this long forgotten, but powerful album.”

You can preorder the Building the Bridge reissue now.

The Live & UnZoomed tour kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is mapped out through a September 18 show in Bangor, Maine.

Here’s the full Building the Bridge track list:

“Can’t Stop Rockin'”

“Haven’t We Lost Enough (I Still Love You)”

“Building the Bridge”

“When I Get Home”

“Then I Met You”

“Look the Other Way”

“After Tonight”

“Hey, Wait a Minute”

“One True Man”

“She’s Gonna Love Me”

“Ballad of the Illinois Opry”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.