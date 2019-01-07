Rep. Liz Cheney Upset with Actor Christian Bale For “Satan” Comment

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney is not happy with actor Christian Bale’s revelation that he conjured the devil to play her father during the 2019 Golden Globes.
Christian Bale took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy for portraying former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice.”
After Bale claimed his Best Actor award, he said “Satan” was his inspiration for playing Dick Cheney in Vice.

Shortly after that, the Wyoming congresswoman tweeted that “Satan probably inspired him to do this too” with a link attached.

The link was to an article from The Independent detailing an arrest for an assault that allegedly occurred between the actor, his mother and his sister ten years ago. He has denied the claims and charges were eventually dismissed. In Vice, Liz Cheney is portrayed as turning on her lesbian sister, Mary, during her Senate run.

