Replica of George Harrison’s ‘Let It Be’ sessions rosewood Telecaster guitar available now

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Fender has created a limited-edition replica version of George Harrison‘s 1968 rosewood Telecaster, which the late Beatle used during the 1969 sessions for the band’s Let It Be album and played at the group’s historic rooftop concert in London, as seen in the acclaimed Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

The instrument is available for a list price of $2,900, and only 1,000 copies will be produced.

The original 1968 rosewood Telecaster was a prototype model that Fender gave to Harrison in late 1968.

The guitar’s features include a chambered rosewood body, a late-1960s “C”-shaped rosewood neck, a rosewood fretboard, two vintage 1964 Telecaster pickups, “F”-stamped tuners and a neckplate that boasts an engraved George Harrison’s signature and his tradmark Om logo.

In a YouTube video promoting the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, Fender product manager notes that the guitar “has a sound all its own, with bell-like highs, smooth mids and punchy lows.”

The guitar comes packaged in a hardshell case.

Visit Fender.com for full details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.