Report: A stake in Led Zeppelin’s music catalog is up for sale

A lot of artists have been selling off their catalogs lately, and it appears at least a portion of Led Zeppelin’s may soon change hands.

According to an article in the U.K. Times, Peter Grant, Led Zeppelin’s former manager, owned 20% of the rock band’s catalog, and when he passed in 1995, he left those shares to be evenly divided between his children, daughter Helen and son Warren. Well, now Helen is getting ready to part with her 10%.

“I’d much rather have Dad back, but I know I’m bloody lucky,” the 59-year-old tells The Times about the money she’ll likely make from the sale. “I’m hoping it will allow me to showcase dad again in the way he should be presented.”

She says there’s discussion of making a film about Grant, noting, “I never had a chance to do it before — I’ve got five bloody kids, for God’s sake — but I’m at that stage in life where I’m thinking we could do something great with dad’s legacy.”

So, how much could this sale be worth? Well, an exact amount isn’t known, but it certainly sounds like it could be a big number. According to Music Business Worldwide, the law firm handling the sale says the deal will include a share of the rights to Led Zeppelin’s recorded music and publishing along with rights to their name, logo and trademarks.

