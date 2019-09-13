Report: Adele officially files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki

Columbia Records

It's officially over between Adele and husband Simon Konecki.

E! News confirms that the 31-year-old singer filed for divorce from Konecki on Thursday. The couple previously announced their split in April.

The two have been together for eight years total but married in 2016 and share a six-year-old son named Angelo. No word on custody arrangements as of yet but a representative for the pair did release a statement in April that read, "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

It's unknown why the two have called it off but when the split was first announced, E! cited sources claiming Adele's ballooning career, which caused a radical shift in their lifestyle, was to blame.

Adele, who's notoriously private about her personal life, has yet to comment on the split.

However, fans might hear parts of the story on Adele's next album. People reported last week that she's ready to channel all her heartbreak into some new songs on the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-winning album, 25.

