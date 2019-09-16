Report: Adele releasing "upbeat," "optimistic" new track in November

A music industry insider told The Sun that the first single from Adele's highly anticipated new album will be released in the coming months.

"The song is upbeat and is all about Adele’s relationship with her [soon-to-be-ex-husband] Simon [Konecki]," dishes the insider. "But it’s optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself."

Last week, Adele officially filed from divorce from Konecki; the two had announced their separation in April. Adele and Simon had been dating since 2011 and were secretly married at some point around late 2016 or early 2017. They have a son, Angelo, together.

“It has been cathartic for her to put her feelings into her music. Fans can expect to hear personal details on her album," the insider told The Sun. "All being well, the song should be out in November, but she is still working on everything.”

When asked by ABC Radio, a rep for the singer had no comment on a report that Adele's new album would be out in December.

Adele's been out of the spotlight since she wrapped up her massive world tour in June of 2017. Her most recent album, 25, came out in 2015.

