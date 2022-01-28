Report: Biopic about The Who’s Keith Moon, ‘The Real Me,’ expected to start shooting this summer

Michael Putland/Getty Images

There have been a number of attempts to produce a biopic about Keith Moon over the last couple of decades, but it seems that an official film about the late Who drummer finally is moving forward.

In an exclusive report, Variety reveals that surviving Who members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are serving as executive producers on the project, called The Real Me, which is expected to be shot in the U.K. this summer.

The movie will be directed by Paul Whittington, whose credits include several episodes of The Crown, while the script will be penned by screenwriter Jeff Pope, known for his work on Stan & Ollie and the Oscar-nominated Philomena. Longtime Who manager Bill Curbishley is one of the film’s producers.

The Real Me — whose title is taken from a song on the band’s 1973 album Quadrophenia — is expected to begin shooting in June; work on assembling the cast began a few months ago.

Considered one of the greatest all-time rock drummers, Moon was also an infamous partier and prankster who battled alcohol and drug addiction. He died of a drug overdose in 1978 at age 32. Daltrey has been talking about making a movie about Moon since the early 2000s.

