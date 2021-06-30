Report: Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon will perform at Clive Davis’ Central Park concert

Danny Clinch; Rob Ball/WireImage

Music mogul Clive Davis is staging a huge concert August 21 in New York City’s Central Park to celebrate the post-COVID reopening of the Big Apple, and according to one report, he’s already lined up two major stars for the event.

A source tells Page Six that Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon will be among the headliners for the show, which will air on CNN. According to the source, Springsteen will sing a duet with fellow rocker Patti Smith; Springsteen co-wrote Smith’s hit “Because the Night” with her.

Simon was previously part of a now-iconic 1981 concert in Central Park with Art Garfunkel., and he also played a huge solo show in the park in 1991.

Jennifer Hudson, who is portraying Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic, also is expected to take part in the event, claims the source.

Originally envisioned as a three-hour concert, an insider tells Page Six that the event will now be a four-hour show and will include “a sizable percentage [of] artists of color.”

One artist who Davis attempted to land for the event was Diana Ross, who memorably performed in Central Park in 1983. However, sources say Ross said no, because she’s not planning to perform again until 2022.

