Report: Chico DeBarge arrested for drug possession

Chico DeBarge in 2015; Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Chico DeBarge has reportedly been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The “Talk to Me” singer was taken into custody after officers found methamphetamine in his motor home, according to TMZ. Police reportedly received a complaint about a man causing a disturbance inside a RV. Drugs were found, and when it was discovered that DeBarge’s registration had expired over six months ago, his motor home was impounded.

The 55-year-old was previously arrested for drug possession in 2007, 2019 and January of this year. For his latest arrest, he was also charged with false impersonation for pretending to be his brother, James DeBarge. James married Janet Jackson in 1984, though their marriage was annulled one year later.



Chico has recorded six solo albums, beginning with a self-titled project in 1986. His latest solo album, named Addiction, was released in 2009.

Chico’s brother, 64-year-old Tommy DeBarge from the group Switch, passed away October 21 after suffering from liver and kidney failure.

