Report: Coachella organizers looking to move festival to October

2020 Coachella lineup; Goldenvoice Coachella organizers are looking to move the annual festival to October due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to multiple outlets.

Billboard and Variety report that promoter Goldenvoice is working to reschedule the 2020 event, scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California, for the weekends of October 9 and October 16.

Coachella 2020 is set to be headlined by the reunited Rage Against the Machine, plus Frank Ocean and Travis Scott. According to Billboard, a move to October is possible if "enough of the big headline acts" are able to reschedule, even if a full lineup replication isn't likely.

The move is not yet a "done deal," Billboard reports, but organizers should know if it's possible within the next 48 hours. If a plan doesn't come together in that time frame, Coachella will "likely be canceled."

ABC Audio has reached out to Coachella's press contact for comment.

If Coachella is postponed or even canceled, it'll be the latest, if not the most, high-profile event to be affected by the coronavirus. Bands including Green Day, Pearl Jam and Madonna are among the many acts who've scrapped or pushed back tour dates due to the outbreak. The 2020 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas was also canceled.

