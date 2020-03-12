Report: Concert promoter Live Nation to pause all concert tours worldwide through end of March

iStock/Cesare Ferrari

iStock/Cesare FerrariFor several weeks, artists have been announcing concert tour cancellations. But now, all the tours are being canceled for all the artists. Well -- almost all artists.

Live Nation, one of the world's biggest concert promoters, plans to press pause on all of the tours it's currently promoting, both foreign and domestic, through the end of March, Billboard has learned.

According to Billboard, Live Nation told employees that while a few shows will continue on Thursday or Friday, any shows starting this weekend will be postponed. Billboard reports company executives told employees that March is generally a slow month anyway. Live Nation plans to re-evaluate in April, with an eye towards getting artists back out on the road in May or June.

The tours affected span all musical genres: Just some of them, Billboard notes, include Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency, Chris Stapleton and more.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.