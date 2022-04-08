Report: Dead & Company plan to discontinue touring after 2022

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Grateful Dead spin-off group Dead & Company are planning to stop touring after 2022, unspecified sources have confirmed to Rolling Stone.

The band, which includes three core Grateful Dead members — Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart — as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, recently announced a U.S. summer trek running from June 11 through July 16. Tickets for the shows are available now at the group’s official website.

Last year, Kreutzmann missed some Dead & Company concerts because of heart-related issues, which also led him withdraw from his planned appearances at the group’s Playing in the Sand destination festival in Mexico this past January. The festival wound up being canceled because COVID-related issues. It’s not known if Kreutzmann’s heath is a factor in the band retiring from touring.

Dead & Company formed in 2015 and have been a very popular touring act ever since. The band’s other members are ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Rolling Stone says the band’s management declined to comment on the reports of the group’s plans to stop touring.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.