Report: Ed Sheeran plays at Gordon Ramsay's daughter's birthday party

ABC/Paula LoboCelebrity chef Gordon Ramsay hosted a birthday party for his daughter over the weekend, and got her a very special gift: Ed Sheeran.

The British tabloid The Sun reports Ramsay's daughter, Tilly, was the guest of honor at an 18th birthday bash held on Saturday night at a London club. While Ed usually charges close to a million bucks for a private gig, The Sun reports that he's a friend of the family so he was happy to play five songs, and sing "Happy Birthday" to Tilly.

That doesn't mean he played for free, though. An insider told the paper, "Ed is Tilly’s favorite singer so it meant the world to her that he was there, even though his set didn’t come cheap."

The Sun also notes that a photo of Ed performing at the party reveals that his usual tousled hairstyle is gone, in favor of an extremely short 'do.

The party was James Bond-themed, the insider dishes, complete with an 007 ice sculpture dispensing shots.

Hmm -- is this a hint that Ed is recording the new Bond theme?

