Report: Film focusing on Springsteen and the E Street Band’s “No Nukes” performances due out later in 2021

An archival film focusing on the performances that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band gave at the historic 1979 “No Nukes” concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be released later this year, the popular Springsteen fan site Backstreets.com reports.

According to the website, Sony Music announced Tuesday that restored footage of Springsteen and his group’s performances at the shows, which took place on September 21 and 22, 1979, are being edited together by frequent Bruce collaborator Thom Zimny to create a full-length concert flick called The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.

The audio of the shows also has been remixed and remastered.

The “No Nukes” shows, also known as the MUSE Concerts, were a star-studded series of performances that ran from September 19 through September 23 at Madison Square Garden. They were organized to advocate against the use of nuclear energy by Musicians United for Safe Energy, or MUSE, an activist organization co-founded by Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt, ex-Orleans member John Hall and others.

Besides Springsteen and the E Street Band, performers included The Doobie Brothers, Browne, Raitt, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

A 1980 documentary about the shows only featured a few of the songs that The Boss and his group played, as did the triple-LP soundtrack released in 1980.

An official press release about The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film is expected to arrive in September.

