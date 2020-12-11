Report: FX developing limited drama series about The Rolling Stones' early years

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Plans are in the works for a new limited FX drama series focusing on the early heyday of The Rolling Stones, Deadline reports.

According to the website, FX chairman John Landgraf says the network is in advanced talks to bring the project to fruition, and is set to order two seasons of the series, which will be written by High Fidelity author Nick Hornby. The Rolling Stones are allowing their music to be used in the production.

Deadline reports that the series will follow the band’s story from its early-’60s formation through 1972. The project is being produced by Left Bank Pictures, which also produces Netflix’s The Crown and Starz’s Outlander.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made his first foray into network TV a few years ago when he co-created and co-produced the HBO series Vinyl, which focused on the music business in the 1970s and ran for one season in 2016.

By Matt Friedlander

