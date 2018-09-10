Report: George Zimmerman Threatened Jay-Z and Beyonce over Trayvon Martin Documentary

There are reports George Zimmerman has threatened rap mogul Jay-Z and his superstar wife Beyonce over their involvement in a new Trayvon Martin documentary.

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jay-Z is the producer of a new documentary about Trayvon Martin, the teenager Zimmerman shot and killed while acting as a Neighborhood Watch volunteer in Florida.

The celebrity news website The Blast reports Zimmerman insulted and threatened Jay-Z and Beyonce in text messages to a private investigator.

“If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13-foot gator,” Zimmerman wrote when contacted by private investigator Dennis Warren for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” the news outlet reported.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of the unarmed 17-year-old African-American.

