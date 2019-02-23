REPORT: House Democrats took $60,000 trip for Beyoncé concert

Five members of the Congressional Black Caucus took a $60,000 trip to see Beyoncé and other stars perform in concert in South Africa late last year, according to congressional disclosure records.

The lawmakers who took part in this trip include U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Barbara Lee of California, Bobby Rush of Illinois, Terri Sewell of Alabama and Hank Johnson of Georgia, Fox News reports.

According to Fox News, they attended the “Global Citizen Mandela 100” concert from Dec. 1 to 3.

The event was in honor of the centenary birth of the late Nelson Mandela and to raise awareness of global poverty.

In addition to Beyoncé, other musical acts included her husband Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin.

The lawmakers appeared in a photo that the Rev. Al Sharpton, who also attended the event, posted via Twitter.

I’m in South Africa headed to the Global Citizen Festival with Congressional Black Caucus members Greg Meeks, Barbara Lee, Bobby Rush & Hank Johnson & my @MSNBC colleague Joy Reid. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/vnYAbI8J09 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 2, 2018

The trip was paid for by Global Citizen, a nonprofit that lobbies for anti-poverty programs around the world, according to the Washington Examiner.

The organization said the presence of members of Congress at the concert would “showcase America’s ongoing commitment to health equality and global human rights.”