Report: Katy Perry is "trying to enjoy her pregnancy"

Rony Alwin

Now that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have put their wedding on hold, Katy is just focusing on being an expectant mother, a source tells E! Online.

"She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved that she made it home [from Australia] and is feeling good," dishes the source.

Katy was Down Under for several weeks performing at the Women's Cricket World Cup and doing a "thank-you" show for bush fire relief workers.

"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," the insider said. "At this point, she isn't thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."

But Katy isn't completely isolating herself: She was spotted on a grocery run to Whole Foods, buying produce, frozen food and water.

It's been reported that Katy and Orlando originally wanted to tie the knot in Japan, but have canceled those plans due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, you can still see Katy every week on ABC judging American Idol -- for now. She's also working on a new album which she plans to release this summer.

