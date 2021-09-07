Report: Kenney Jones says he, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood have recorded “about 14 songs” for new Faces album

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Last month, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed to The Times of London that he and his old Faces band mates Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones had been collaborating on new music together, and now Jones reportedly has shared some new details about the project.

Contact Music reports that in a new exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Kenney revealed, “We’ve done about 14 songs, it’s a mixture of stuff we never released which is worthy of releasing and there’s some new stuff which is really wonderful. Rod is writing the lyrics and he’s really keen on it.”

Jones, who is The Faces’ founding drummer, also says the band is planning to play a number of major concerts, including shows at London’s O2 arena, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and “some other big venues in America.”

He adds, “Nothing elaborate on stage, just bring back The Faces live.”

Kenney also reportedly tells BANG Showbiz that he and Wood have been looking through the Faces archives for unreleased recordings that they hope to put out.

“Ronnie has found around 90 pieces of music and I’ve found around 50 pieces of music,” Jones notes, “some are whole tracks, some are not, some are just bits.”

Jones, Wood and Stewart are the last surviving original members of The Faces. Bassist Ronnie Lane died in 1997 and keyboardist Ian McLagan passed away in 2014.

Jones, Wood and Stewart last performed together as The Faces in February 2020 during the finale of the Brit Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

