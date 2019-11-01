Report: Lady Gaga finds her next movie role in film about the Gucci family

ABC/Rick Rowell

Lady Gaga has found her next movie role following her Oscar-nominated breakout turn in last year's A Star Is Born.

According to Deadline, Gaga is attached to star in a new Ridley Scott film about the Gucci fashion dynasty. She’ll reportedly play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the brand’s founder.

Reggiani was tried and convicted of planning her ex-husband’s murder on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

The film will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Production will likely take place after Scott directs his next feature, The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

