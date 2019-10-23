Report: Lady Gaga is ready to date again after split with Dan Horton

ABC/Rick Rowell

Lady Gaga is single and ready to mingle.

Us Weekly reports that after her recent split from audio engineer Dan Horton, the singer is eager to get back out into the dating scene.

“Gaga does want to date again,” a source tells Us. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Gaga announced her single status in an Instagram Story snapped at her makeup artist Sarah Tanno's bachelorette part on Friday. She captioned it, "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady."

Gaga had been linked to Horton since July, but the pair were last together at a concert in September. Gaga broke off her engagement to Christian Carino back in February.

