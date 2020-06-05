Report: Lewis Capaldi's new album will be "lighter," will feature love song about new girlfriend

Aysia Marotta

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi's star-making debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent chronicled the breakup of a relationship, but reportedly, the follow-up will reflect the fact that the Scottish singer is happy with a new love.

Speaking about Lewis' second album, a source tells the British tabloid The Sun that the "tracks are mostly about love again but this time finding it, not losing it...the songs are catchy and upbeat. It’s the same brilliant vocals and emotional lyrics but this time it’s got a lighter feel to it."

Among those tracks, the source dishes, is a song inspired by Lewis' new girlfriend, Catherine Halliday.

"He’s smitten with Catherine and although it’s early days, she has a nod on one of the tracks he has written," claims the source. "Lewis mentions her [red] hair and it’s really quite special. She’s made him realize how to be happy again."

"She has something very special with Lewis.”

Divinely Uninspired has gone triple platinum in Lewis' native U.K. and won him several Brit Awards -- the British equivalent of the Grammys -- as well as a Grammy nomination. His big hit "Someone You Loved" was one of the few songs on the record that isn't about a breakup: it's actually about dealing with the death of a loved one.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.