Report: Lindsey Buckingham and wife going their own way after 21 years of marriage

Lindsey Buckingham and wife Kristen in 2003; Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On the very day that Lindsey Buckingham announced plans to release a new self-titled solo album in September comes the news that his wife of 21 years, Kristen Messner, has filed for divorce, according to TMZ.

The tabloid reports that Messner filed legal documents in Los Angeles County to end her marriage to the former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist. Lindsey and Kristen married in 2000, and have three children — son William and daughters Leelee and Stella, who were born, respectively, in 1998, 2000 and 2004.

After Buckingham underwent emergency heart surgery in February 2019, his wife posted occasional updates and supportive messages about his recovery on her Twitter page.

In conjunction with announcing details of his latest album, which arrives on September 17, Buckingham released an advance single titled “I Don’t Mind.”

In a statement, he explained that the song was “about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” then added, “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship.”

