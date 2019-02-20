REPORT: Mueller probe to possibly end next week

Attorney General Bill Barr is preparing to announce the end of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election conducted by Robert Mueller’s special counsel as early as next week, CNN reports.

Barr reportedly has plans to submit the results to Congress soon after a summary of Mueller’s confidential report is made available.

The preparation indicates that Mueller is almost done with his nearly two-year investigation.

The exact timing of the announcement has not been established but is speculated to happen as early as next week, according to CNN.

Barr’s findings as well as what he will send to Congress remain unclear at this time.

Under the special counsel regulations, Mueller must submit a “confidential” report to the attorney general after the investigation is finished, but the rules do not require all of the results to be shared with Congress, or by extension, the public.

Barr will still have to decide the extent to which Mueller’s findings should be disclosed to Congress.

“The regulations require Mueller to explain in his report all decisions to prosecute or not prosecute matters under scrutiny,” according to CNN.

Additionally, Barr is required to inform Congress if the Justice Department prevented the special counsel team from pursuing any investigative steps.

No other information is available at this time.