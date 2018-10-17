Report: Mueller Set To Issue Russia Probe Findings After Midterms

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is set to release findings of his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible involvement of the Trump campaign.

BREAKING: Robert Mueller is on track to conclude core aspects of his Russia probe soon after the November midterm elections, according to two U.S. officials https://t.co/OuxaRTCVwt pic.twitter.com/fxdJe1NDi1 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 17, 2018

Bloomberg reports after next month’s midterm elections, Mueller will issue what are described as core findings of the investigation into possible cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia. According to Bloomberg, anonymous U.S. officials say Mueller is finalizing conclusions on that question and whether Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation.

Mueller will present his report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the investigation. There’s no word on whether the report will be made public.

