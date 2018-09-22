REPORT: NFL raking in revenue despite drop in TV ratings

The NFL has attracted negative attention in the last few years due a variety of issues, including player protests and the health effects of concussions on players.

However, despite these controversies causing a decline TV ratings, the league is reportedly making more money than ever and remains a key part of human culture.

Bloomberg News sports business reporter Eben Novy-Williams deems the NFL the “premiere entertainment property in the U.S. making it very hard to criticize.”

