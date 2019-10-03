Report: Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt welcome second child

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboAmidst family drama with his brother Aaron Carter, Nick Carter has some happy family news to celebrate.

According to Us Weekly, the Backstreet Boy and wife Lauren Kitt have welcomed their second child together. The baby girl was born late Wednesday.

A rep from talent relations firm EMC Bowery confirms to Us, “Mom and daughter are doing great.”

Nick first announced Lauren’s pregnancy in April, eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #happiness #family,” Nick captioned the announcement.

The two also share a three-year-old son, Odin.

Last month, Nick took out a restraining order against younger brother Aaron, claiming that Aaron had threatened to kill Lauren and their then-unborn child. Aaron denied the claims.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.