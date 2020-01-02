Report: Ozzy Osbourne is on his Deathbed

Ozzy Osbourne is on his deathbed, according to RadarOnline. Although no other sources were reporting the story as of early Wednesday evening, the online media outlet claims Osbourne’s health has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. It quotes an “insider” who says, “Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery.” The 71-year-old singer’s failing health even prevented him from spending Christmas in England with his wife Sharon, which marked the first time in 40 years the two have spent the holiday apart, per RadarOnline. “Ozzy just lies in bed all day, moaning in pain 24/7,” the source says. “He doesn’t know his family half the time and once mistook Sharon for a total stranger, asking her, ‘Who are you?'” The source goes on to say Sharon, 67, is “bracing for the inevitable.” Do you think this story is legit? Has Ozzy already lived longer than his former lifestyle should have allowed?