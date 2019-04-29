Report: Peabo Bryson hospitalized after heart attack

Paul Warner/Getty Images

Paul Warner/Getty ImagesPeabo Bryson, who duetted with Celine Dion on "Beauty and the Beast" and with Regina Belle on "A Whole New World," is in the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, TMZ reports.

A rep for the singer tells TMZ that Bryson suffered the heart attack on Saturday, but is responsive. His family and doctors believe he'll recover. The rep notes, "At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

The Grammy-winning star is known for his romantic duets with everyone from Natalie Cole and Chaka Khan to the late Minnie Riperton and Roberta Flack; his duet with the latter, "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" was a top 20 hit in 1982.

His biggest pop solo hit was 1984's "If Ever You're in My Arms Again." Bryson's other solo hits include "Let the Feeling Flow," "Show and Tell," "Can You Stop the Rain," and "I'm So Into You."

