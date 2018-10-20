Report: Pop-star Rihanna turns down Super Bowl LIII halftime to support Colin Kaepernick

According to reports, pop star Rihanna reportedly declined an invitation from the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show to stand in solidarity with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Thursday, US Weekly reported that the singer is a supporter of Kaepernick’s activism against racial inequality and does not agree with how the league’s stance on the kneeling controversy.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” according to the magazine’s source. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made headlines for the first time two years ago after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and has been a topic of conversation ever since with the support of multiple stars.

Kaepernick has been out of football since the 2016 season and has become a national figure credited with starting the kneeling movement.

The band Maroon 5 is expected to headline the halftime performance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.