An author is claiming that Prince George has no problem reminding his classmates who his daddy is.
The 9-year-old son of Prince William allegedly issues a warning to classmates that get on his band side.
My dad will be king so you better watch out.
The revelation was made in the new book, The New Royals.
Has your kid ever said something that was embarrassing or caused the school to call you in for a meeting?
REPORT: Prince George Warned Classmates To ‘Watch Out’ Because His Dad Would Be King Someday
