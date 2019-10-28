Report: Prince once wrote a letter complaining about Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran

Random House/Spiegel & Grau

Random House/Spiegel & GrauA new Prince book called The Beautiful Ones is coming out on Tuesday. It's a collection of never-before-seen photos, lyric sheets, letters, cartoons and other writings by the legendary singer, as well as parts of a memoir he'd started before his death. But it appears that the book also reveals how Prince felt about the current state of pop music prior to his tragic passing in 2016.

The British paper The Guardian has interviewed Dan Piepenbring, with whom Prince was writing the memoir, and who ended up completing The Beautiful Ones by going through Prince's vast archives of keepsakes and memorabilia.

According to the Guardian, in those archives was a letter that Prince wrote at some point that was aimed at media conglomerates. He wrote, "We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it."

"For someone who spent much of his career saying he didn’t like to dwell on the past, it seems like he was hanging on to everything -- wedding programs, wedding gifts, a set of his-and-hers bowling balls," Piepenbring tells the paper. "The sheer quantity of paper was surprising. There was no real method to the madness."

The book also includes Prince's handwritten treatment for Purple Rain, as well as candid photos and Prince's recollections of his childhood.

