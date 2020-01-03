Report: Rod Stewart and son involved in altercation in Florida

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesIt seems Rod Stewart's holiday break with six of his eight kids wasn't exactly quiet and serene. People magazine reports that the singer and his eldest son, Sean, were allegedly involved in some sort of altercation on December 31 in Palm Beach, Florida, and must now appear in court.

According to People, a police report claims that Rod and Sean were part of a group of people who became "agitated" after they weren't allowed into a private event being held at the famous Breakers resort in Palm Beach. A probable cause affidavit obtained by People states that the group "began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow…instructions to leave."

The police report then says Sean "shoved" a security guard, and Rod punched the guard, striking him in the "left ribcage area."

A source told People, "It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained. Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries."

Nevertheless, the two have now been ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5, according to the affidavit.

Sean, 39, is the son of Rod's first wife, Alana Stewart.

