Report: Rod Stewart’s son, Sean Stewart, marries girlfriend after Valentine’s Day proposal

Sean Stewart, the 42-year-old son of Rod Stewart, is reportedly a married man. Sean is Rod’s child with model Alana Stewart.

People reports Sean proposed to girlfriend Jody Weintraub, who is also 42, on Valentine’s Day, and the two didn’t wait long to tie the knot. Sean reportedly popped the question in Las Vegas, and the two exchanged vows hours later.

A source close to the couple claimed, “Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West.”

Sean reportedly called his mom before the wedding and had to convince her it was actually happening “as he’s known as a bit of a jokester in the family.” He then told his father, who the source said “was so happy to hear the news.”

The married couple reportedly celebrated their nuptials with Rod and Alana at the upscale Nobu restaurant in Malibu. They are apparently planning on throwing a more traditional celebration in Spain later this summer.

Jody is the daughter of late Ocean’s Eleven producer Jerry Weintraub. She has a five-year-old son, Doc, whom Sean is close to. “They go to the beach, he reads him books, he takes him to karate class, they play Magna-Tiles,” the source spilled.

The couple reportedly have known each other since high school. The source credits their mutual “best friend, Courtenay Semal,” for being “the reason why they kept reconnecting over the years.”

