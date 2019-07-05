Report: Stevie Wonder battling "serious but manageable" ailment

George Pimentel/WireImage

George Pimentel/WireImageThe show is going on for Motown legend Stevie Wonder, despite a report that he's dealing with a "serious but manageable" health issue.

"He’s got some health challenges, but he doesn’t want a big PR thing out of this," Joan Belgrave, a longtime friend of the singer, told the Detroit Free Press. "He knows what he has to do to get himself together, and he’s doing it."

Belgrave added that Wonder was "joking and laughing" when they spoke over the phone earlier this week.

Speculation surrounding the 69-year-old's health was spurred on by a video from Philadelphia radio DJ Patty Jackson, in which she claims Wonder is suffering from kidney failure and has begun dialysis.

Shelley Selover, Wonder’s publicist, wouldn't comment on the report and noted that nothing was verified unless it came from the singer's camp.

Regardless of any health issues, Wonder played a full show on June 26 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. He's scheduled to perform Saturday in London and Tuesday in Dublin.

According to Belgrave, Wonder is aware of the online chatter surrounding his health.

"[Stevie] said, ‘I love prayers, but tell them not to make a big deal about it,'" Belgrave told the Detroit Free Press.

