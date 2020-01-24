Report: Taylor Swift is skipping the Grammys this year

ABC/Image Group LAIt looks like one major Grammy nominee won’t be in attendance on Grammy night Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, Taylor Swift is skipping the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, despite scoring three nominations this year.

Lover is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, the album’s title track is up for Song of the Year, and “You Need to Calm Down” is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Taylor was snubbed in the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories, though.

After the nominations were announced, Taylor seemed excited for the nods she did get.

“LOVER IS NOMINATED FOR SONG OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Wrote this one alone in a quiet moment and seeing it honored in the Song of the Year category by my peers means so much, wow…3 noms guys!!!!”

Taylor last performed at the Grammys back in 2016, when she opened the show with “Out of the Woods,” from her 1989 album.

On Thursday, Taylor debuted her Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival.

