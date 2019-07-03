Report: Taylor Swift "still furious" over label drama, has "zero regrets" about Tumblr post

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018Since Taylor Swift's bombshell Tumblr post accusing the head of her former record label of disloyalty for selling the company to Scooter Braun -- a man she considers her enemy -- many in the music industry have wondered exactly what Taylor hoped to gain by making her feelings public. While that's still unknown, what is clear, according to sources, is that Taylor doesn't regret her post...not by a long shot.

A source tells E! News, "No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her. She wants the truth about him to come out."

As previously reported, Taylor contends that Braun is a "bully" who encouraged his clients to harass her, and she's appalled that, because he now owns the label, he now owns her master recordings and her entire back catalog, through 2017's Reputation.

"She was furious and she still is," adds the source. "She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public."

While many in the music industry are taking sides, the source says, "Taylor doesn't care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter's friends support him. She knows what his intentions are and why he did this."

The source points out, "She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter. He doesn't scare her at all."

So far, Taylor's gotten public support from Halsey, Cara Delevingne, Todrick Hall and Brendon Urie, while other artists, like Camila Cabello, have stated that they agree with Taylor's basic complaint: that artists, not record companies, should be able to own their own master recordings.

Those who've publicly defended Braun include Sia, and Braun's clients Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

