Report: U2 television series being developed for Netflix by ‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abrams

Star Wars films director J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions company are joining forces with Netflix to develop a scripted series about U2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The as-yet-untitled show will be written by Anthony McCarten, whose credits include the screenplays of a string of successful biographical films, including the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, plus Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything and The Two Popes. He received Oscar nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for the latter two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 is expected to sanction the new series and to be involved in the production, which reportedly is in the early stages of development.

Most details about the show are currently being kept secret.

U2, of course, are probably the most famous rock band ever to emerge from Ireland. The group formed in Dublin in 1976, when all four members — singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullin Jr. and bassist Adam Clayton — were all in high school. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, and continue to be among the most popular touring acts in the world.

