REPORT: Veteran hangs himself inside West Palm Beach VA

New details surrounding the suicide of army veteran Brieux Dash inside the West Palm Beach VA medical center are coming to light, three weeks after the tragedy.

The facility is facing accusations of attempting to cover up the suicide after omitting specific details from his family including a suicide note.

The 33-year-old served in the military was deployed to Iraq twice for 18 months per deployment and reportedly developed PTSD.

According to the autopsy, he had hanged himself, and there was a suicide note left by Dash.

A family member told reporters that Dash’s wife was not notified about the note and that the VA has not been communicating with them.

Furthermore, reports are saying that the West Palm Beach VA’ s refusal to discharge Dash led to his suicide.

“Staff at West Palm Beach VA reported the veteran was ‘irritable and agitated after being told he would not be discharged’ that day,” according to the report. “VA staff then reported he refused to go to dinner that night and completed his suicide within 15 minutes later.”

Dash was Baker Acted into the VA Medical Center on March 11th, for suicidal thoughts.

The Dash suicide occurred just a few weeks after another veteran opened fire inside the facility injuring one doctor.

About 20 veterans per day take their own lives, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

President Trump recently signed an executive order aiming to prevent veteran suicide.

