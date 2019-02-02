REPORT: Virginia gov. now saying he is not in ‘racist & offensive’ photo, won’t resign

Friday, the governor of Virginia Ralph Northam issued an apology seemingly taking responsibility for appearing in a racist yearbook photo showing one person dressed in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan’s (KKK) signature white hood and robes.

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

However, multiple news sources including CNN and the New York Times are now reporting that Northam now believes it is not him in a racist yearbook photo and that he has no recollection of taking the picture.

In the latest report, CNN cited an unidentified source who is reportedly a top Virginia Democrat.

Northam allegedly told the source that he got in touch with some of his former medical school colleagues who said they believed many of the pictures in the yearbook were mixed up.

Additionally, the source said that Northam did not recall the picture being taken and that he was not involved in the production of the yearbook.

The source also claims that Northam said he is not going to resign, according to CNN.

In the video above, Northman apologizes for his behavior in the past seemingly taking responsibility but did not say ver datum that he was the person in the racist yearbook photo.

However, earlier Friday the governor’s office released an official statement which wrote, “Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive.”

Saturday morning, his office announced that he would provide a statement to the news media at 2:30 p.m.

