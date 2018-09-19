Reports of Active Shooter Outside Madison, Wisconsin

There are reports of an active shooter at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin outside Madison.

The Dane County Communications Center reports they received calls of a shooter at a business complex around 10:25 this morning.

Several area schools in the area are on lockdown.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The reporter on the scene says she has seen three ambulances leave the scene and police presence is robust. About 50 officers have responded.

DEVELOPING: Local, federal authorities responding to reports of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin, about six miles outside of Madison. https://t.co/PTdwvdHd3R — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2018

