Reports of shots fired in Jupiter

There are reported shots fired in Jupiter. Police are asking motorists to avoid part of U.S. 1 due to a “possible incident.”

 

 

Officers on scene could be seen with rifles drawn, going back and forth between Yuk Yuk Tree Furniture and a nearby apartment complex.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump says US intelligence chiefs are ‘extremely passive and naive’ on Iran Police: UCF student arrested, had fully automatic AR-15 in car on campus FBI investigate tunnel leading from wooded area to Pembroke Pines bank Where’s Ruth? Attorney For Ex-Broward Sheriff Requests Hearing to Fight Suspension Brutal Arctic Blast Freezes Midwest
Comments