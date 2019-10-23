Research Says Men with Psychopathic Traits More Attractive to Women

Ladies, do you like a man who is confident and absolutely charming? Well, according to new research out of Canada, instead of finding Mr. Right, you may have found a psychopath. Women were asked about a group of men’s attractiveness by watching a brief video of each guy. Women consistently thought men who ranked higher on a psychopathy test were sexier, had more confidence and were just more attractive overall. …and get this: psychopathic traits could have developed to give evolution a chance. The theory is that psychopaths may have it easier when finding sexual partners. For the psychos in jail, they actually have a better chance of seducing their guards and escaping. Have you ever met someone who seemed too good to be true? What warning signs did you see that Prince or Princess Charming may have had a darker side?