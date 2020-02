Yes Sy Sperline the founder of Hair Club for Men (and also a client) . . . died Wednesday. He was 78. Sperling founded the company in 1976 with just $10,000, and sold it in 2000 for $45 million. (

He went national in the early ’80s, with his now-legendary TV

commercials

where he admitted, quote, “I’m not only the Hair Club president, but I’m also a client.”